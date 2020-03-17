Name: Carter Brown

Hometown: Lakeland Fl.

Home Track: Auburndale

Birthday: 12-13-1999

Class: Pro truck

Car number: 11jr

History: i started racing around the end of 2017 around november in a pro truck.

My favorite track to race at is auburndale speedway

My father is my racing idol and overall idol in life

My favorite race was my first ever charity race, it was only my 3rd race ever and ran all of the scheduled laps which was over 200 and finished 9th with in my opinion one of the most competetive classes out there.

People that help on the car, my dad Charlie, Kevin Macy, Dennis Hemilburger, Cory Clements, Patrick Rickman, Richard Reihardt, Scott Clements.

Sponsors: Autotech Collision Center, Triple H Racing, AMF Chassis, And a really special shout out to Kevin for helping me w ith my racing development and spotting, hes a great coach