Driver Spotlight for Sunshine State Racing: Asphalt /Dirt

Name: Brandon Martin

Hometown: Lakeland, FL

Home Track: Auburndale Speedway

Birthday: March 6, 1992

Class: Pro Truck

Car Number: 53

History: When did you start racing and what did you start racing? After college football ended in 2015

What is your favorite track to race at? New Smyrna Speedway. I love the speed that you can’t get anywhere else.

Who is your racing idol? I know it is cliche, but I am a huge Kyle Bush fan. He is a true wheelman. And I love that whether he is right or wrong, he is honest and will tell you exactly what he is thinking.

Highlight: Actually happened last weekend when we got to do our gender reveal on track. It was great being able to announce something that big with our racing family!

People that help on your car: Dylan Martin, Patrick Rickman, Chad Pierce Motorsports, Nick Keeling, Mike Martin, Staci Martin, and most importantly Jami Martin.

Sponsors: HTeaO – Lakeland, FL, CARS Racing For A Dream – Auburndale, FL, Pro Care Auto Repair – Lakeland, FL, Chad Pierce Motorsports – Orlando, FL, Gary and Stacy Photography – Lakeland, FL