We will be increasing drivers spotlights during this craziness. Please complete and return the driver spotlight below.

Thank you so much!!

Driver Spotlight for Sunshine State Racing: Asphalt /Dirt

Name: Amber Higbee

Hometown: Galloway, New Jersey

Home Track: 4-17 Southern Speedway

Birthday: September 16th

Class: Mini-stocks

Car Number: 99

History: When did you start racing and what did you start racing? I started racing ministock with my dad in March 2019

What is your favorite track to race at? 4-17 Southern Speedway

Who is your racing idol? My dad: Richard LaVance

Highlight: favorite race win, favorite race etc.

My favorite race is when I went three wide on the first lap and took over 1st from 4th. But my first win will always be my favorite.

People that help on your car: Richard LaVance, Jordan Dahl, Dalton Ellis, Michael Goddard, Christine Higbee, Cody LaVance

Sponsors: Prestige Speed and Fabrication

J’s Auto Sales