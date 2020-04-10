We will be increasing drivers spotlights during this craziness. Please complete and return the driver spotlight below.
Driver Spotlight for Sunshine State Racing: Asphalt /Dirt
Name: Amber Higbee
Hometown: Galloway, New Jersey
Home Track: 4-17 Southern Speedway
Birthday: September 16th
Class: Mini-stocks
Car Number: 99
History: When did you start racing and what did you start racing? I started racing ministock with my dad in March 2019
What is your favorite track to race at? 4-17 Southern Speedway
Who is your racing idol? My dad: Richard LaVance
Highlight: favorite race win, favorite race etc.
My favorite race is when I went three wide on the first lap and took over 1st from 4th. But my first win will always be my favorite.
People that help on your car: Richard LaVance, Jordan Dahl, Dalton Ellis, Michael Goddard, Christine Higbee, Cody LaVance
Sponsors: Prestige Speed and Fabrication
J’s Auto Sales