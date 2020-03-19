We will be increasing drivers spotlights during this craziness. Please complete and return the driver spotlight below.
Thank you so much!!
Driver Spotlight for Sunshine State Racing: Asphalt /Dirt
Name: Adam Briggs
Hometown:Lakeland, Fl
Home Track: Auburndale
Birthday: 5/9/2001
Class: Sportsman/Truck
Car Number: 14
History: When did you start racing and what did you start racing?
Started racing in 2015 in a minicup.
What is your favorite track to race at? Auburndale Speedway
Who is your racing idol? Joe Winchell
Highlight: favorite race win, favorite race etc.
People that help on your car: Travis Roland, Frank Briggs, Parker Galloway, Matthew Tackett
Sponsors: B&W Supply, Shifters Transmission,