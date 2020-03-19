We will be increasing drivers spotlights during this craziness. Please complete and return the driver spotlight below.

Thank you so much!!

Driver Spotlight for Sunshine State Racing: Asphalt /Dirt

Name: Adam Briggs

Hometown:Lakeland, Fl

Home Track: Auburndale

Birthday: 5/9/2001

Class: Sportsman/Truck

Car Number: 14

History: When did you start racing and what did you start racing?

Started racing in 2015 in a minicup.

What is your favorite track to race at? Auburndale Speedway

Who is your racing idol? Joe Winchell

Highlight: favorite race win, favorite race etc.

People that help on your car: Travis Roland, Frank Briggs, Parker Galloway, Matthew Tackett

Sponsors: B&W Supply, Shifters Transmission,