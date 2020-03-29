Name: Johnny Marra

Hometown: Punta Gorda, Florida

From: South Bend, Indiana

Home Track: 417 Southern Speedway

Birthdate: 7/21/2001

Class: Pro Truck

Car Number: 99

History: Started Racing Go Karts at 6 Years old. Won Briggs Lite Championship at 7. Started racing mini cups at 8 Years old. At 11, Started Racing mini stocks. Won mini stock Track championship at Desoto Speedway in 2015 at 14 years old and won second mini stock championship the following year at Desoto Speedway in 2016 at age 15. Started racing Pro Trucks at 16. Still working on getting a win in Pro Trucks.

Sponsors: Charlotte Quality Tire’s, Punta Gorda,Florida.

Charlotte Quality Car Sales, Punta Gorda, Fl.

Horners RV/Auto Repair, Punta Gorda,Fl.

Why did you get into Racing? I got into racing because my dad put me in kart and I love to race.

What do you love most about the sport? I love to drive anything fast. I really enjoy the competition and enjoy the friendships we have made while racing.

Where do you see yourself in 5 years? Hard to say. I would hope to be racing at least Late models by then, maybe even a bigger class like a touring series late model or maybe even Arca, but that takes a lot of money and I would need to get a lucky break and have someone put me in a car.