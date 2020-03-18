We will be increasing drivers spotlights during this craziness. Please complete and return the driver spotlight below.
Thank you so much!!
Driver Spotlight for Sunshine State Racing: Asphalt /Dirt
Name: Hunter Lovelady
Hometown: Lakeland, Florida
Home Track:Auburndale Speedway
Birthday: 06/16/2000
Class: Late model & 4 cylinder
Car Number: 68
History: When did you start racing and what did you start racing? March 12,2019 and I started racing a (Scrambler)
What is your favorite track to race at? Eastbay Raceway Park
Who is your racing idol?When I was younger My Dad Raymond Lovelady , But now would definitely have to be Kyle Busch
Highlight: favorite race win, favorite race etc. Almost flipping at Eastbay in heat race and finishing 6th in the feature
People that help on your car: Grandpa , Dad , Mom , and my Uncle
Sponsors:
Racecar Engineering , and My Grandpa