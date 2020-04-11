Driver Spotlight for Sunshine State Racing: Asphalt /Dirt

Name: Chris Loney

Hometown: Naples FL

Home Track: 4-17 Southern Speedway

Birthday: 01/03/1992

Class: V8 Bomber

Car Number: 33

History: When did you start racing and what did you start racing?

Started at Punta Gorda Speedway in 2004. Started in 4 cylinder kids division

What is your favorite track to race at?

Dirt – Hendry County (only dirt track I’ve raced)

Asphalt – Showtime

Who is your racing idol?

Local track level … My dad Mike Loney, Randy Fox, Joe Winchell, Chris Turner

NASCAR level – Dale Earnhardt Sr

Highlight: favorite race win, favorite race etc.

I do have several, but the one I remember the most is when my grandmother came to watch me race for the first time and I parked it in the winner’s circle a couple years ago. She lives down here here now but she would watch me every race on Facebook live..

People that help on your car: I have a great group that helps on the car. Cody Prescott, Will Patrerson, Keith Medeiros, Derrick Klym, Samantha Klym, Phillip Johnson, Jeremy Goddard, Ralph Goddard, Michael Goddard, David Strickland, Dustin Freeman everyone has helped on the car being built till now.

Sponsors: National Roofing of Collier, Patriot Site Pros, and new sponsor that came aboard this year Clean Sweep Charters.