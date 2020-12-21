Donnie Ollie Jr. wins race as Jeff Guilbault wins the Sportsman 2020 Championship at 4-17 Southern Speedway and Events



On Saturday night in the last Sportsman race of the year at-17 Southern Speedway Donnie Ollie Jr. parks the 09 in Victory Lane. At the Same time Jeff Guilbault brought home the 29 machine home with a 4th place finish, but at the same time won the 2020 season points Championship.





Many of the sportsman drivers were using this as a test and tune for the 10k to win Frostbite 200 on January 30th 2021.





Race Results

Sportsman

Qualifying

1. 09 Donnie Ollie Jr. 15.081

2. 94 Chris Turner 15.231

3. 5 Chad Rutherford 15.246

4. 67x Colin Allman 15.318

5. 28 Billy Bigley Jr. 15.328

6. 5x Steve Gill 15.353

7. 407 Jason Vail 15.381

8. 30 Chris Huntoon 15.407

9. 29 Jeff Guilbault 15.432

10. 21 Eric Sharrone 15.437

11. 71 J.R. Beckner 15.449

12. 25w Scott Grossenbacher 15.466

13. 19 Kevin Macy 15.479

14. 7 Travis Devendorf 15.506

15. 87 Keith Lilley 15.532

16. 12 Joey Sims 15.532

17. 98 Austin Harrelson 16.122

18. 67 James Dubose 16.157

19. 65 Rick Reed 16.206

20. 22 Ricky Bullard Jr. DNQ

Feature 50 Laps

1. 09 Donnie Ollie Jr.

2. 5 Chad Rutherford

3. 28 Billy Bigley Jr.

4. 29 Jeff Guilbault “Champion”

5. 407 Jason Vail

6. 5x Steve Gill

7. 94 Chris Turner

8. 19 Kevin Macy

9. 71 J.R. Beckner

10. 7 Travis Devendorf

11. 30 Chris Huntoon

12. 87 Keith Lilley

13. 21 Eric Sharrone

14. 28w Scott Grossenbacher

15. 67x Colin Allman

16. 12 Joey Sims

17. 98 Austin Harrelson

18. 65 Rick Reed

19. 22 Ricky Bullard Jr.

20. 67 James Dubose