Donnie Ollie Jr. wins race as Jeff Guilbault wins the Sportsman 2020 Championship at 4-17 Southern Speedway and Events
On Saturday night in the last Sportsman race of the year at-17 Southern Speedway Donnie Ollie Jr. parks the 09 in Victory Lane. At the Same time Jeff Guilbault brought home the 29 machine home with a 4th place finish, but at the same time won the 2020 season points Championship.
Many of the sportsman drivers were using this as a test and tune for the 10k to win Frostbite 200 on January 30th 2021.
Race Results
Sportsman
Qualifying
1. 09 Donnie Ollie Jr. 15.081
2. 94 Chris Turner 15.231
3. 5 Chad Rutherford 15.246
4. 67x Colin Allman 15.318
5. 28 Billy Bigley Jr. 15.328
6. 5x Steve Gill 15.353
7. 407 Jason Vail 15.381
8. 30 Chris Huntoon 15.407
9. 29 Jeff Guilbault 15.432
10. 21 Eric Sharrone 15.437
11. 71 J.R. Beckner 15.449
12. 25w Scott Grossenbacher 15.466
13. 19 Kevin Macy 15.479
14. 7 Travis Devendorf 15.506
15. 87 Keith Lilley 15.532
16. 12 Joey Sims 15.532
17. 98 Austin Harrelson 16.122
18. 67 James Dubose 16.157
19. 65 Rick Reed 16.206
20. 22 Ricky Bullard Jr. DNQ
Feature 50 Laps
1. 09 Donnie Ollie Jr.
2. 5 Chad Rutherford
3. 28 Billy Bigley Jr.
4. 29 Jeff Guilbault “Champion”
5. 407 Jason Vail
6. 5x Steve Gill
7. 94 Chris Turner
8. 19 Kevin Macy
9. 71 J.R. Beckner
10. 7 Travis Devendorf
11. 30 Chris Huntoon
12. 87 Keith Lilley
13. 21 Eric Sharrone
14. 28w Scott Grossenbacher
15. 67x Colin Allman
16. 12 Joey Sims
17. 98 Austin Harrelson
18. 65 Rick Reed
19. 22 Ricky Bullard Jr.
20. 67 James Dubose