Dodge Carlbert Picks up first win in Open Wheel Modified at 4-17 Southern Speedway





It had been over a year since the Open Wheel modifides raced at 4-17 Southern Speedway on Saturday, It was also one of the very first times the Dodge Carlbert had taken any laps around the speedway. Dodge was getting more and more comfortable with the track as the day went on and was holding his own during the races. There were a few late race cautions and dodge used them to his advantage and was able to hold off a tough challenge from second place finisher Troy Robinson to pick up his first win both at 4-17 Southern Speedway and his his open wheel modfied.

Links to the race video:

https://www.facebook.com/375135059613366/videos/1967579710055723

https://www.facebook.com/375135059613366/videos/272718867703258

Finishing order:

Race Results

Open Wheel Modified

Qualifying

1. 71 L.B. Skaggs 15.118

2. 15 Gator Hise 15.202

3. 19 Steve Arnold 15.318

4. 0 Troy Robinson 15.321

5. 35 Greg Krom 15.323

6. 94 Dalton Nelson 15.354

7. 91 Ander Jackson 15.437

8. 11 Dodge Carlbert 15.506

9. 7 Ken Nurse Jr. 15.635

10. 27 Kipp McVey 16.040

11. 3 Brandon Baker 16.090

Feature 50 Laps

1. 11 Dodge Carlbert

2. 0 Troy Robinson

3. 3 Brandon Baker

4. 94 Dalton Nelson

5. 91 Ander Jackson

6. 71 L.B. Skaggs

7. 35 Greg Krom

8. 19 Steve Arnold

9. 27 Kipp McVey

10. 7 Ken Nurse Jr.

11. 15 Gator Hise “DQ’d Unsportsmanship”