Dodge Carlbert Picks up first win in Open Wheel Modified at 4-17 Southern Speedway
It had been over a year since the Open Wheel modifides raced at 4-17 Southern Speedway on Saturday, It was also one of the very first times the Dodge Carlbert had taken any laps around the speedway. Dodge was getting more and more comfortable with the track as the day went on and was holding his own during the races. There were a few late race cautions and dodge used them to his advantage and was able to hold off a tough challenge from second place finisher Troy Robinson to pick up his first win both at 4-17 Southern Speedway and his his open wheel modfied.
Links to the race video:
https://www.facebook.com/375135059613366/videos/1967579710055723
https://www.facebook.com/375135059613366/videos/272718867703258
