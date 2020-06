Dirts 4 Racing To Host Driver Doubel Down at Bubba Raceway Park Friday night June 26th



MAKE YOUR PLANS NOW!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!







6/26 $30 pit NO ENTRY FEE

NO TRANSPONDER FEE NO PIT PARKING FEE NO ATV GOLF KART FEE OLD SCHOOL FRIDAY NIGHTS RACING BUT PAYOUT TO WELCOME BACK!!!!!



OWM $750 $300, 602 $750 $300 Thunder Stocks $500 $250, Street Stocks $750 $300, 3/4 Mods $150, $110



Thunder and Street Stock heat races $50 to win!!!



Still room for more sponsor!



Pits $30

Grand stand $15 general $10 seniors, first responders & military



***$5 off grand stand or pit Pass discount (excluding driver) if you fill out discount card www.bubbaracewaypark.com



Thank you Southern Racing Fuels, Sunoco Racing, John Allen

, Gary Yeomans Ford Lincoln Performance Parts, Action Graphix

, Morgan Speed Solutions, Magnum SoftWash, Action Automotive

, Shane Bowermaster, Bowermaster Equine Racing, Allen Plumbing & Backflow Services, Allen’s Tractor Service, Matt Campbell Construction, Jon Dickerson Construction, Tyser Electric Company, Inc., Moffos towing & recovery