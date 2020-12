Dirt’s 4 Racing Street Stocks take to the asphalt this weekend as part of the 15th annual Bristol Family Charity weekend.





That’s right this weekend the popular Dirt’s 4 racing street stocks fresh off the Jim Morgan Memorial will take to the asphalt. The will run on asphalt take off tires and take on the Bull ring of Auburndale Speedway. Who will take home the asphalt win.



This is all part of the 15th annual Bristol Family Charity trucker weekend.





Make Your Plans to be there.