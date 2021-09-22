Devin McLeod edges out Steve Gill To get the win in the Brandon Ford Wheel Man Series at 4-17 Southern Speedway

 

In the first night back from Summer break at 4-17 Southern Speedway the Brandon Ford wheel Man Series for the Sportsman cars hit the track as the headlining event for the night.   The race saw a 14 car invert from the qualifying results.   It was a race filled with action from start to finish.   When the dust settled Devin would edge out Steve Gill to take home his first series race of the year for RTR racing.  After the race Devin proceeded to burn down the tires and put on a smoke show for the fans.  This was a big night for the small family race team.

Link to video of Race:

https://www.facebook.com/SunshineStateRacing/videos/626923278319032/

 

Victory lane celebration:

https://www.facebook.com/SunshineStateRacing/videos/1613386642198886/

https://www.facebook.com/SunshineStateRacing/videos/1613386642198886/

 

Devin’s in car video:

 

Steve Gill in car video:

 

Full Results:

Wheelman Sportsman
Qualifying
1. 407 Jason Vail 15.247
2. 29 Jeff Guilbault Sr. 15.250
3. 5x Steve Gill 15.303
4. 5 Chad Rutherford 15.315
5. 16 Tim Sozio 15.338
6. 14 Adam Briggs 15.407
7. 56 Brandon Morris 15.460
8. 9 Brooke Storer 15.477
9. 23 Devin McLeod 15.483
10. 30 Chris Huntoon 15.517
11. 25w L.J. Grimm 15.561
12. 8 Donovan Ponder 15.572
13. 65 Rick Reed 15.637
14. 21 LeRoy Moore 15.651
15. 77 Sam Cornman 15.661
16. 73 Jason Bartram 15.767
17. 41 Stephen Darvalics 15.837
18. 11x Ron Armillei 16.152
19. 27 Kip McVey 16.198
Feature 50 Laps
1. 23 Devin McLeod
2. 5x Steve Gill
3. 407 Jason Vail
4. 14 Adam Briggs
5. 5 Chad Rutherford
6. 25w L.J. Grimm
7. 8 Donovan Ponder
8. 29 Jeff Guilbault Sr.
9. 16 Tim Sozio
10. 73 Jason Bartram
11. 65 Rick Reed
12. 21 LeRoy Moore
13. 11x Jason Lester
14. 77 Sam Cornman
15. 56 Brandon Morris
16. 27 Kip McVey
17. 9 Brooke Storer
18. 41 Stephen Darvalics
19. 30 Chris Huntoon