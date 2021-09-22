Devin McLeod edges out Steve Gill To get the win in the Brandon Ford Wheel Man Series at 4-17 Southern Speedway

In the first night back from Summer break at 4-17 Southern Speedway the Brandon Ford wheel Man Series for the Sportsman cars hit the track as the headlining event for the night. The race saw a 14 car invert from the qualifying results. It was a race filled with action from start to finish. When the dust settled Devin would edge out Steve Gill to take home his first series race of the year for RTR racing. After the race Devin proceeded to burn down the tires and put on a smoke show for the fans. This was a big night for the small family race team.

Link to video of Race:

https://www.facebook.com/SunshineStateRacing/videos/626923278319032/

Victory lane celebration:

https://www.facebook.com/SunshineStateRacing/videos/1613386642198886/

https://www.facebook.com/SunshineStateRacing/videos/1613386642198886/

Devin’s in car video:

Steve Gill in car video:

Full Results:

Wheelman Sportsman

Qualifying

1. 407 Jason Vail 15.247

2. 29 Jeff Guilbault Sr. 15.250

3. 5x Steve Gill 15.303

4. 5 Chad Rutherford 15.315

5. 16 Tim Sozio 15.338

6. 14 Adam Briggs 15.407

7. 56 Brandon Morris 15.460

8. 9 Brooke Storer 15.477

9. 23 Devin McLeod 15.483

10. 30 Chris Huntoon 15.517

11. 25w L.J. Grimm 15.561

12. 8 Donovan Ponder 15.572

13. 65 Rick Reed 15.637

14. 21 LeRoy Moore 15.651

15. 77 Sam Cornman 15.661

16. 73 Jason Bartram 15.767

17. 41 Stephen Darvalics 15.837

18. 11x Ron Armillei 16.152

19. 27 Kip McVey 16.198

Feature 50 Laps

1. 23 Devin McLeod

2. 5x Steve Gill

3. 407 Jason Vail

4. 14 Adam Briggs

5. 5 Chad Rutherford

6. 25w L.J. Grimm

7. 8 Donovan Ponder

8. 29 Jeff Guilbault Sr.

9. 16 Tim Sozio

10. 73 Jason Bartram

11. 65 Rick Reed

12. 21 LeRoy Moore

13. 11x Jason Lester

14. 77 Sam Cornman

15. 56 Brandon Morris

16. 27 Kip McVey

17. 9 Brooke Storer

18. 41 Stephen Darvalics

19. 30 Chris Huntoon