Devin McLeod edges out Steve Gill To get the win in the Brandon Ford Wheel Man Series at 4-17 Southern Speedway
In the first night back from Summer break at 4-17 Southern Speedway the Brandon Ford wheel Man Series for the Sportsman cars hit the track as the headlining event for the night. The race saw a 14 car invert from the qualifying results. It was a race filled with action from start to finish. When the dust settled Devin would edge out Steve Gill to take home his first series race of the year for RTR racing. After the race Devin proceeded to burn down the tires and put on a smoke show for the fans. This was a big night for the small family race team.
https://www.facebook.com/SunshineStateRacing/videos/626923278319032/
https://www.facebook.com/SunshineStateRacing/videos/1613386642198886/
