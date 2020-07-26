Derek Pugh Wins the Florida Pro truck Challenge Series race at Citrus County Speedway and Message from series below along with Full race.

Florida pro truck challenge series 50 Posted by Sunshine State Racing on Saturday, July 25, 2020

https://www.facebook.com/Sunshine-State-Racing-375135059613366/videos/952818961810612/







First and Foremost, Congratulations Derek Pugh and team on a big win last night at citrus county speedway with a field of 23 trucks. Secondly, I personally want to thank Camron Ray and the staff at Citrus County Speedway for stepping up and helping the series out with a few things in a pinch. Last and definitely not least A Huge thank you to John Chance and the whole Wheelman organization for helping out with out any questions. That series is a perfect footprint for all of the series and promoters to follow. Again, I can not say thank you enough to everyone who stepped in and helped out Saturday. For all the drivers I personally want to thank you for working with me this weekend and making the weekend phenomenal and running a hell of a race. We had some awesome side by side action and i think only 3 cautions with the last one coming on lap 8 or 9. All of this while being Aired live on SPEED 51. You guys did awesome. I have had 18-20 phone calls, texts and emails from drivers owners fans and critics about how awesome of a show it was and how smooth it all ran. Again, I want to say thank you to Camron and his entire staff, especially Travis for stepping up and helping with tech while butch gets some rest. John Chance i cant say thank you enough for everything you did yesterday. Hopefully this leads to some big things in the future. Thank you as well to Jennifer Brinson for jumping in and helping out every free second you had with out question and Red for pulling through in the clutch it was much appreciated.

Once again congratulations to Derek Pugh and team on a big win. I will work on updating the points this week and posting them and getting the next race details up and posting a live feed.

Thank you again to Everyone and God Bless, lets get ready for the next one

Donnie Burkhalter

Thank you to our amazing sponsors

#O’ReillysAutoParts | #AMSRoofing| #Sunoco

#SouthernRacingFuel | #FiveStarBodies | #ActionGraphix | #Speed51 | #SignFast

#BFEBurkhalterFabrication&Engineering| #CreativePowerSystems | #TheStudio #SunshineStateRacing | #SpeedRacerPhotos