Derek Pugh Takes home the win in race number 2 of the Florida Pro truck Challenge Series at Citrus County Speedway.

Derek Pugh Facebook pictures:

The Florida Pro truck Challenge Series had race number 2 of it’s young season this past weekend at Citrus County Speedway. In the two races we have seen two different winners with Derek Pugh picking up the win on the 50 lap race Saturday night.

Link to the race video:

https://www.facebook.com/375135059613366/videos/875087223059638

In car camera with Derek:

Full Results: