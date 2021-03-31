DeCaire Wins Three In A Row and his name is TJ not Troy

TJ DeCaire nephew of Traveling Troy DeCaire in the sprint cars is keeping the family name hot in the Legends cars. On Saturday at 4-17 Southern Speedway on Saturday. In a great field of Little Gator Legend cars TJ took home his third win in a row. Keep his name on the tip of your tounge as he is going to go places in this sport.

Video of race below and full results:

Full Results:

Legends

Qualifying

1. 56 Aston Chilton 16.866

2. 88 T.J. DeCaire 16.880

3. 04 Brandon Taylor 16.934

4. 3x Stephen Hartley 17.115

5. 23 Willie Cuddy 17.120

6. 77 Sam Cornman 17.181

7. 21 Robert Jonas 17.191

8. 88F Aiden Foley 17.197

9. 51 Jase Henley 17.255

10. 27 Abigail Jonas 17.347

11. 99x Mike Verhaagh 17.398

12. 99 Lucas Hinton 17.467

13. 87 Robbie Bundon 17.581

14. 26 Joey Langis 17.674

15. 16 Matt Correia 17.697

16. 15 Leonard Whalen 17.814

17. 5x Jesse Martinez 17.851

18. 76 Steve Carpenter 18.343

19. 9 Mitch Verhaagh 18.364

B Main 20 Laps

1. 5x Jesse Martinez

2. 16 Matt Correia

3. 76 Steve Carpenter

4. 15 Leonard Whalen

5. 9 Mitch Verhaagh DNS

Feature 25 Laps

1. 88 T.J. DeCaire

2. 21 Robert Jones

3. 23 Willie Cuddy

4. 5x Stephen Hartley

5. 88F Aiden Foley

6. 56 Aston Chilton

7. 51 Jase Henley

8. 99 Lucas Hinton

9. 5x Jesse Martinez

10. 87 Robbie Bundon

11. 26 Joey Langis

12. 16 Matt Correia

13. 27 Abigail Jonas

14. 77 Sam Cornman

15. 99x Mike Verhaagh

16. 04 Brandon Taylor DQ’d Tech