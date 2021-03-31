DeCaire Wins Three In A Row and his name is TJ not Troy
TJ DeCaire nephew of Traveling Troy DeCaire in the sprint cars is keeping the family name hot in the Legends cars. On Saturday at 4-17 Southern Speedway on Saturday. In a great field of Little Gator Legend cars TJ took home his third win in a row. Keep his name on the tip of your tounge as he is going to go places in this sport.
Video of race below and full results:
Full Results:
Legends
Qualifying
1. 56 Aston Chilton 16.866
2. 88 T.J. DeCaire 16.880
3. 04 Brandon Taylor 16.934
4. 3x Stephen Hartley 17.115
5. 23 Willie Cuddy 17.120
6. 77 Sam Cornman 17.181
7. 21 Robert Jonas 17.191
8. 88F Aiden Foley 17.197
9. 51 Jase Henley 17.255
10. 27 Abigail Jonas 17.347
11. 99x Mike Verhaagh 17.398
12. 99 Lucas Hinton 17.467
13. 87 Robbie Bundon 17.581
14. 26 Joey Langis 17.674
15. 16 Matt Correia 17.697
16. 15 Leonard Whalen 17.814
17. 5x Jesse Martinez 17.851
18. 76 Steve Carpenter 18.343
19. 9 Mitch Verhaagh 18.364
B Main 20 Laps
1. 5x Jesse Martinez
2. 16 Matt Correia
3. 76 Steve Carpenter
4. 15 Leonard Whalen
5. 9 Mitch Verhaagh DNS
Feature 25 Laps
1. 88 T.J. DeCaire
2. 21 Robert Jones
3. 23 Willie Cuddy
4. 5x Stephen Hartley
5. 88F Aiden Foley
6. 56 Aston Chilton
7. 51 Jase Henley
8. 99 Lucas Hinton
9. 5x Jesse Martinez
10. 87 Robbie Bundon
11. 26 Joey Langis
12. 16 Matt Correia
13. 27 Abigail Jonas
14. 77 Sam Cornman
15. 99x Mike Verhaagh
16. 04 Brandon Taylor DQ’d Tech