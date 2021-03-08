DeCaire Takes a win at Auburndale Speedway and it is not in a Sprint car
That is right TJ DeCaire nephew of Troy DeCaire picks up the win in the Legends class this past weekend. Full Results Below.
Mini Cup Young Guns
1. 01 Hunter Harmon
2. 48 John Cummins III
3. 48B Kolton Bruce
4. 28 Carson Holt
5. 83 Bryer Chaney
6. 40 Colton Hubbard
Mini Cup Masters
1. 1 Russell Bush
2. 54 Josh Bruce
3. 99 Wilson Martins
4. 22 Joey Bruce
Francisco’s Collision Mod Mini
1. 2 Nick Cummins
2. 27 Larry Goolsby
3. 26 Kenny Uhl
4. 22 Kendall Wheeler
5. 8 Jason Stifle
22x Steve Smith—-DNS
102.1 the Outlaw Modifieds
1. 45 Cody Stickler
2. 9 Cody Allen
3. 24 Bruce Bennett
4. 54 Travis Roland
5. 91 Ander Jackson
6. 11 Dodge Carlbert
7. 888 Craig Cuzzone
8. 1 Roger Blevins
9. 101 Jason Swilley
10. 19 Dave White
11. 03 Kyle Bookmiller
12. 29 Bobby Mobley
Little Gator Legends
1. 88D TJ Decaire
2. 22 Robert Jonas
3. 13 Chase Loyd
4. 2 Jarrett Wagman
5. 56 Ashton Chilton
6. 99 Lucas Hinton
7. 3x Stephen Hartley
8. 23 Willie Cuddy
9. 27 Abigail Jonas
10. 4 Evan Bookmiller
11. 5x Jesse Martinez
12. 21 Garrett Green
13. 04 Brandon Taylor
14. 99v Mike Verhaagh
15. 26 Joey Langis
16. 15 Leonard Whalen
17. 16 Matt Correia
18. 69 Ed Mackenzie
19. 88f Aiden Foley
Francisco’s Collision Pure Stock 50
1. 56 James Wright
2. 861 Craig Cuzzone
3. 89 Preston Davis
4. 35 Edward Shultz
5. 2B Zach Briggs
6. 91 Tiny Rushing
7. 88W Wilson Martins
8. 87 Dean Decatur
9. 88 David Williams
10. K9 Jody Gill
11. 23 Ronny Roop
12. 04 Jimmy McLeod
13. 03 Brandon Love
14. 01 Jesse Hall
15. 29 Bobby Mobley
16. 8 Brian Harbin
17. 02 Dodge Carlbert
18. 61 Ray Cuzzone
64 Ronnie Abney–DNS
1 Cody Martin—DNS
39 Daniel Webster—DNS
American Pride Grading & Excavating Scramblers
1. 15 Brian Potvin
2. 10k Guy Kolmel Sr
3. 1 Guy Kolmel
4. 14 TJ Crews
5. 27 Zach Guy
6. 96 Zach Ware
7. 68 Bryan Neely
8. 117 Keith Spiker
2J Joe Clites—DNS