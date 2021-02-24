Dave Steele World Non Wing Sprint Car Championship 125 Set for Showtime Speedway this weekend



Story and Photo from Pavement Pounders





February 23, 2021 – Pinellas Park, Florida – Showtime Speedway today announced that BG Products has added a $500 bonus for this Saturday’s 2nd annual “Dave Steele World Non Wing Championship 125”. BG Products will award $500 to the leader of lap 44 during the 125-lap feature.

In addition, just yesterday, Mac Steele announced that he and his wife Carol are awarding the fast qualifier of the event a $500 bonus. Mac and Carol are the parents of the late Dave Steele.

Showtime Speedway today amended one item in the 2020 Little 500 rules that this weekend’s event is being governed by. The current rule off offset on the right side of the car measured from the cent of the rear end to the outside of the right rear tire is 43 inches. Showtime Speedway will give an additional inch which now makes it 44 inches.

This weekends events can be viewed as a Pay-Per-View on www.speed51.tv for those unable to attend.





Current up-to-date entry list for this weekend’s 2nd annual “Dave Steele World Non Wing Sprint Car Championship 125”. Check Pavement Pounders daily as we expect more entries in the coming days. Stay tuned……



