Danny Martin Jr. wins Top Gun Sprints at Hendry County Motorsports Park
Photos from Twisted Chassis Photography and Sunshine State Racing
Danny Martin Jr. Had to start to at the back of the pack but was on fire as he worked his way to the front in a dominating win.
Link to the full race:
https://www.facebook.com/375135059613366/videos/330002985447712
Hendry County Motorsports Park
Feature results:
Danny Martin, Jr
A.J.Maddox
Brandon Grubaugh
Shane Kreidler
Jeff Bye
Tyler Orzechowski
Andrew Griffin
Matt Wedgewood
Steve Klein
Louis Brashear
Rick Dietz
Shane Butler
Tyler Clem