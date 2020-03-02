It was the fourth race on three Saturday’s already this year for the street stocks at 4-17 Southern Speedway in Punta Gorda. An early series of races where owners Joe and Janet Gentry offered a $500 bonus to anyone who could win 3 of the 4 races. With Danny’s win on Saturday he was the third winner which means no one was able to step up and collect the bonus. Chris Huntoon took advantage of the pill draw and had his number 30 out front for the first 55 laps until the rear end decided to let go. When the race was over and dust had settled Caylor found his #7 Street stock the winier for the night. Full results of the streets stocks are below.

Street Stock

Qualifying

1. 51 Jarrett Cornell 15.852

2. 7 Danny Caylor 15.895

3. 23 Kenny Gibson 15.967

4. 30 Chris Huntoon 16.138

5. 417 Gavin Sexton 16.439

6. 13 Phil Ellis 16.785

7. 13x Russell Perdue 17.044

8.72 David Weinrich 17.475

9. 71 Dalton Ellis 17.684

10. 4 Jeff Firestine 15.880-Dq’d

Feature 75 Laps

1. 7 Danny Caylor

2. 51 Jarrett Cornell

3. 23 Kenny Gibson

4. 72 David Weinrich

5. 13 Phil Ellis

6. 30 Chris Huntoon

7. 13x Russell Perdue

8. 71 Dalton Ellis

9. 417 Gavin Sexton

10. 4 Jeff Firestine – DQ’d Brake Bias