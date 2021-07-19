Daniel Dye scored a dominating victory last night at Berlin Raceway in the ARCA 200!
Photos from Daniel Dye Facebook page:
Daniel Dye Scores Flag to Flag victory at Berlin to take ARCA 200 Win.
Message from Ben Kennedy Racing:
We would like to congratulate Ben Kennedy Racing development driver Daniel Dye on his first pole and win in the ARCA Menards series at Berlin Raceway.
We’ve watched Daniel grow from his first race behind the wheel of a BKR late model and couldn’t be more proud of his development and success.
We look forward to having Daniel back on board at BKR for the August 14th Southern Super Series event at Cordele.