D.-A.A.R.A visits 4-17 Southern Speedway where the Cars ar@aol.com or call me e the Stars of the race





When DAARA shows up the cars are the stars of the event. I know some of the embers of the Club do not do FaceBook so I promised them I would post on here. If any of you want to contact me e-mail rohll19@aol.com or call me at 563-990-3564

DAARA

6 Cylinder Heat

1. 33 Bob Mulready

2. 17 Clay Fray Jr.

3. 400 Tim Brush

4. 75 Rocky Buckles

5. X27 Rich Gomez

6. A1 Richie Iverson

7. 26 David Davis

Feature 15 Laps

1. 17 Clay Fray Jr.

2. 33 Bob Mulready

3. 400 Tim Brush

4. X27 Rich Gomez

5. 75 Rocky Buckles

6. A1 Richie Iverson

V8 Heat

1. 7 Dan Hayes

2. 7c Cush Revette

3. 13 Steve Slaughter

4. 00 Mark Reardon

5. 78 Cory Lane

Feature 15 Laps

1. 7c Cush Revette

2. 13 Steve Slaughter

3. 7 Dan Hayes

4. 00 Mark Reardon

5. 26 David Davis

6. 78 Cory Lane-DNS

Pictures below: