Cuddy Takes a Wild Ride as DeCaire finds a way to pick up 4 wins in a row

On Saturday at 4-17 Southern Speedway Willie Cuddy locks bumpers with Abigail Jonas and takes a wild ride upside down, down the back stretch. That would bunch up the field for a shootout to the end of the race but when the dust Settled TJ DeCaire would not be denied his forth win in a row.

Racing Recoil Clip of the week:

Full Results:

Legends

Heat 1

1. 88 T.J. DeCaire

2. 27 Abigail Jonas

3. 23 Willie Cuddy

4. 99 Lucas Hinton

5. 3x Stephen Hartley

6. 88F Aiden Foley

7. 9x Mitch Verhaagh

8. 16 Matt Correia

Heat 2

1. 04 Brandon Taylor

2. 21 Robert Jonas

3. 26 Joey Lanis

4. 99v Mike Verhaagh

5. 15 Leonard Whalen

6. 87 Robbie Bundon

7. 5 Jesse Martinez-DNS

Feature 25 Laps

1. 88 T.J. DeCaire

2. 04 Brandon Taylor

3. 21 Robert Jonas

4. 88F Aiden Foley

5. 27 Abigail Jonas

6. 3x Stephen Hartley

7. 99 Lucas Hinton

8. 16 Matt Correia

9. 99v Mitch Verhaagh

10. 9x Mitch Verhaagh

11. 15 Leonard Whalen

12. 26 Joey Langis

13. 23 Willie Cuddy

14. 87 Robbie Bundon

15. 5 Jesse Martinez-DNS