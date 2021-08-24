Crockett’s Towing/ Power Logging Tree Service Ford Outlaw Crown Jewel! $1,000 to win at Citrus County Speedway this weekend

This SATURDAY! There has been a change of plans due to the national tire shortage going on we have to cancel the Super Late Models from this weeks show! The rest of the races will be ran this weekend! We have done everything we could to get tires this weekend and it just didn’t work out! So the main show for this weekend is the Crockett’s Towing/ Power Logging Tree Service Ford Outlaw Crown Jewel! These drivers will be chasing $1,000 for 75 hard laps! It is still going to be a great show!