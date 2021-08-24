Crockett’s Towing/ Power Logging Tree Service Ford Outlaw Crown Jewel! $1,000 to win at Citrus County Speedway this weekend
Who’s ready for a huge night of Crown Vic racing:
You’ve been warned, 28 Crown Vics all chasing one checkered flag. #totalchaos #zavrelspowerlogginandtreeservice #crownjewel75 #fordsickness #thevic #crownvic #crownvictoria #chasingthecrown
This SATURDAY! There has been a change of plans due to the national tire shortage going on we have to cancel the Super Late Models from this weeks show! The rest of the races will be ran this weekend! We have done everything we could to get tires this weekend and it just didn’t work out! So the main show for this weekend is the Crockett’s Towing/ Power Logging Tree Service Ford Outlaw Crown Jewel! These drivers will be chasing $1,000 for 75 hard laps! It is still going to be a great show!
$1,000 to WIN Crockett’s Towing/ Power Logging Tree Service Ford Outlaw Crown Jewel 75 Laps
Signsfast Pure Stocks 25 Laps
Outlaw Street Stocks 25 Laps
Little Gator Motorsports Legends 25 Laps
General Admission ONLY $10.00
Kids 17 and Under $5.00
Kids 6 and Under are FREE!
***CASH ONLY***
Grandstands open at 5:30
Heat Racing at 6:30
Features at 7:30