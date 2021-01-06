CRA SpeedFest 2021 Moved to Showtime Speedway





CRA Press Release



Salem, IN (January 5, 2021) – Champion Racing Association Powered by JEGS (CRA) officials have announced that CRA SpeedFest 2021 will now be held at Showtime Speedway, located in Pinellas Park, Florida. The event will be held on the same dates Friday, January 22nd and Saturday, January 23rd, with Sunday, January 24th as the event’s rain date.



CRA SpeedFest 2021 will once again consist of a $10,000 to win ARCA/CRA Super Series Powered by JEGS special non-points 200 lap Super Late Model event with Controlled Cautions and a $5,000 to win JEGS/CRA All-Stars Tour Presented by Chevrolet Performance special non-points 125 lap Pro Late Model event.



Additional details on the event will be released in the coming days.



More information on Showtime Speedway can be found at www.showtimespeedway.us.