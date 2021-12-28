County Waste WheelMan Series Prepares for Race number one of the 2022 Season Jan. 8th at Auburndale Speedway

Jan 8th, 2022. Race number 1 of the 2022 County Waste Wheelman Series at Auburndale Speedway. One thing that won’t change under new Wheelman series direction, action packed racing! Get those cars finished up. The rule book and schedule it posted on this page. You can also reach out to Rickybrooks5@aol.com with any questions or concerns. We plan to get a lot of information up on facebook in the coming days. In the meantime, make sure you register for your chance to win a free tire in the drivers meeting. Just send us your car number and name thru messenger, on this post, or email. We look forward to seeing you at the races!