Cody Allen Doubles up in Street Stock twin 25 at 4-17 Southern Speedway as Caylor has double heartbreak

Cody Allen wins both of the twin 25’s for the Street Stocks Saturday at 4-17 Southern Speedway. Fast Qualifier Danny Caylor had car/motor troubles in both of the two features as putting a charge to the front in both races.

Qualifying

1. 7 Danny Caylor 15.841

2. 98 Cody Allen 15.944

3. 34 Jeff Dufresne 15.969

4. 72 David Weinrich 16.107

5. 51 Garrett Thompson 16.138

6. 58 J.T. Fagley 16.480

7. 68 Steven Darling 16.783

8. 09 Buddy Ryan 16.819

9. 30 Chris Huntoon 17.229

Twin 25 #1

1. 98 Cody Allen

2. 34 Jeff Dufresne

3. 72 David Weinrich

4. 30 Chris Huntoon

5. 09 Buddy Ryan

6. 68 Steven Darling

7. 58 J.T. Fayley

8. 7 Danny Caylor

9. 51 Garrett Thompson

Twin 25 #2

1. 98 Cody Allen

2. 72 David Weinrich

3. 34 Jeff Dufresne

4. 30 Chris Huntoon

5. 68 Steven Darling

6. 09 Buddy Ryan

7. 7 Danny Caylor

8. 58 J.T. Fagley

9. 51 Garrett Thompson

