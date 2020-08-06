Citrus Coutny Speedway To host Wheel Man Series this weekend 8/6/2020



THEY’LL BE FIRING-UP THE ENGINES THIS WEEKEND & SPECTATORS ARE WELCOME! This Saturday night, August 8, 2020, the Brandon Ford

Wheel Man Racing Series

returns to the track at Citrus County Speedway and Track LLC

for race #7 of the 2020 Wheel Man racing season. To all spectators, please try to get out of the house and come witness the incredible side-by-side racing action. All we ask is that you please follow & respect all track facility rules regarding the current COVID situation. We want to help keep all of the fans healthy and safe.

We are proud to say that The Wheel Man Racing Series is partnered with many of the best-quality brands that Racecar Engineering proudly represents including; Allstar Performance

, Aluminum Racing Products

, Bassett Racing Wheel

, Bilstein Shock Absorbers

, ButlerBuilt Motorsports Equipment

, Checkered Flag Graphics

, Driven Racing Oil

, DRP Performance Products

, Five Star Race Car Bodies

, FLF Racecars / Finish Line Fabricating

, Howe Racing Enterprises

, Intercomp Racing

, Joes Racing Products

, Maxima Racing Oils

, Phillips Racing Wire, Pitboxes

.com, QA1

Performance, QuickCar

Racing Products, Schoenfeld Headers

, Simpson Race Products

, Sweet Manufacturing

, Tiger Quick Change

, Tilton Engineering

, Ultra Shield Race Products, LLC

, Velocita-USA

and Wilwood Disc Brakes

.

And what more can we say about the hard-working crew over at Speed51.com

? They are once again setting-up their trackside digital shop at Citrus County Speedway this weekend to broadcast LIVE web-coverage of this latest Wheel Man Racing Series event to race fans nationwide. So please support Speed51.com. Start your online subscription today if you can’t get to the track at: www.speed51.com/membership. You really need Speed51.com in your life to keep-up with all of the latest exciting short-track racing action!

So please support your local racetracks now more than ever folks! They are open for your motorsports entertainment and we are ‘crossing-our-fingers’ that we as a sport can keep racing the remainder of the year. Again, Racecar Engineering wants everyone to be safe out there, so please social-distance, wash those hands and don’t take any chances! Don’t forget that Racecar Engineering is still 100% operational at this time including the showroom and we’re shipping & receiving parts daily (subject to change). Call us at 800-882-7231 if you need anything or shop online 24-7 at www.racecareng.com. We thank you very much for your support.

