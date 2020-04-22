We thought we were just having fun, but we were making memories of a lifetime…

Charlotte Co. Speedway Reunion Press Release FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE Charlotte Co. Speedway Reunion Countdown is on….

Port Charlotte, Fl.: (4/20/2020)

While the Charlotte Co. Speedway name has been laid to rest, the track is still currently in operation as 417 Southern Speedway and that does not discount the memories and history made over the years that begin in late 1990.

There are a lot of good times to share and that is slated to happen on August 1st, 2020. at the Inaugural Charlotte County Speedway Reunion and Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony. This evening is sure to bring out a lot of tears of joy as we will honor the ones we have lost as well.

LeRoy Davidson had a vision and that was to build a 3/8-mile asphalt facility in Punta Gorda, Florida and that he did. The man, the myth, the legend Davidson did what they said could not be done. The track opened to full capacity in the end of 1990 and ran strong through the years with Davidson at the reigns.

While the track has changed names several times and was operated by many, the memories that were made are still being heard and will be for a long time to come. Come out and help cherish these memories in August with your friends and racing family.

The list of names is steady growing with some of the speedways best to ever make laps at the 3/8mile speedplant planning to attend this event. This reunion is on path to sell out and you do not want to be on the outside looking in so reserve your table or seat now.

The event will take place at the Cultural Center of Charlotte County. Tickets are on sale at www.charlottecospeedway.com. Tickets are $45 for individuals and Tables of 8 are available for $300. This is a first come, first serve event so get your tickets now while they last.

For more Info. call 352-423-4244 or Contact Ronnie Bacelo for details.

