Chad Rutherford takes his First Brandon Ford Wheel Man Series win at 4-17 Southern Speedway

Chad Rutherford set’s fast time for the Wheel Man Series race at 4-17 Southern Speedway in their return to racing after the Covid 19 put the breaks on racing for almost two months. He Started 10th in the Feature and worked his way from the back of the field twice to finish on track second in his #2 Tommy Styer tribute car. But in Tech Briggs the on track winner was Dq’d for rule violation which handed Rutherford his first ever Wheel Man Series win.

Results below and top three interviews entire race will be posted on page later.

4-17 Southern Speedway

May 9, 2020

Race results

Wheelman Sportsman Series

1. 2 Chad Rutherford 15.207

2. 9 Brooke Storer 15.258

3. 5x Steve Gill 15.312

4. 29 Jeff Guilbault 15.316

5. 3 Jesse Hensley 15.338

6. 56 Brandon Morris 15.396

7. 92 Joe Winchell 15.414

8. 7 Travis Devendorf 15.445

9. 00 Sean Harper 15.451

10. 59 Jardine Perkins 15.455

11. 23 Devin McCleod 15.463

12. 63 Rex Strube 15.471

13. 63 Tim Alexander 15.491

14. 14 Adam Briggs 15.497

15. 74 Corey Crisafulli 15.499

16. 94 Chris Turner 15.531

17. 32 James Sivils 15.540

18. 10 Joe Hamilton 15.724

19. 65 Rick Reed 15.781

20. 2x Richard Anderson 15.850

21. 14x Brandon Stevels 15.871

22. 12 Joey Sims 15.957

23. 29x James Adams DNQ

50 Lap Feature

1. 2 Chad Rutherford

2. 69 Rex Strube

3. 32 James Sivils

4. 29 Jeff Guilbault

5. 94 Chris Turner

6. 14x Brandon Strevels

7. 9 Brooke Storer

8. 7 Travis Devendorf

9. 65 Rick Reed

10. 3 Jesse Hensley

11. 00 Sean Harper

12. 92 Joe Winchell

13. 10 Joe Hamilton

14. 59 Jardine Perkins

15. 74 Corey Crisafulli

16. 2x Richard Anderson

17. 5x Steve Gill

18. 12 Joey Sims

19. 23 Devin McLeod

20. 63 Tim Alexander

21. 14 Adam Briggs – DQ’d Transmission

22. 56 Brandon Morris – DQ’d Unsportsmanship

23. 29x James Adams-DNS