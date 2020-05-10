Chad Rutherford takes his First Brandon Ford Wheel Man Series win at 4-17 Southern Speedway
Chad Rutherford set’s fast time for the Wheel Man Series race at 4-17 Southern Speedway in their return to racing after the Covid 19 put the breaks on racing for almost two months. He Started 10th in the Feature and worked his way from the back of the field twice to finish on track second in his #2 Tommy Styer tribute car. But in Tech Briggs the on track winner was Dq’d for rule violation which handed Rutherford his first ever Wheel Man Series win.
Results below and top three interviews entire race will be posted on page later.
Adam Briggs takes the Wheel Man series win at 4-17 Southern Speedway on his Birthday
4-17 Southern Speedway
May 9, 2020
Race results
Wheelman Sportsman Series
1. 2 Chad Rutherford 15.207
2. 9 Brooke Storer 15.258
3. 5x Steve Gill 15.312
4. 29 Jeff Guilbault 15.316
5. 3 Jesse Hensley 15.338
6. 56 Brandon Morris 15.396
7. 92 Joe Winchell 15.414
8. 7 Travis Devendorf 15.445
9. 00 Sean Harper 15.451
10. 59 Jardine Perkins 15.455
11. 23 Devin McCleod 15.463
12. 63 Rex Strube 15.471
13. 63 Tim Alexander 15.491
14. 14 Adam Briggs 15.497
15. 74 Corey Crisafulli 15.499
16. 94 Chris Turner 15.531
17. 32 James Sivils 15.540
18. 10 Joe Hamilton 15.724
19. 65 Rick Reed 15.781
20. 2x Richard Anderson 15.850
21. 14x Brandon Stevels 15.871
22. 12 Joey Sims 15.957
23. 29x James Adams DNQ
50 Lap Feature
1. 2 Chad Rutherford
2. 69 Rex Strube
3. 32 James Sivils
4. 29 Jeff Guilbault
5. 94 Chris Turner
6. 14x Brandon Strevels
7. 9 Brooke Storer
8. 7 Travis Devendorf
9. 65 Rick Reed
10. 3 Jesse Hensley
11. 00 Sean Harper
12. 92 Joe Winchell
13. 10 Joe Hamilton
14. 59 Jardine Perkins
15. 74 Corey Crisafulli
16. 2x Richard Anderson
17. 5x Steve Gill
18. 12 Joey Sims
19. 23 Devin McLeod
20. 63 Tim Alexander
21. 14 Adam Briggs – DQ’d Transmission
22. 56 Brandon Morris – DQ’d Unsportsmanship
23. 29x James Adams-DNS