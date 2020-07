Celebrate the 4th of July with Hendry County Motorsports Park and Top Gun Sprint car series



Ok racers and fans , the 4th of july looks like this. Top gun sprint cars $1,500 to win, Florida late models $1,000 to win, thunder stocks/ v8 warriors twin 25s for $750 to win, street stocks $1,000 to win, mini stocks $1000 to win , gladiators $600 to win and 4.6 fords $300 to win plus fireworks. Wow!