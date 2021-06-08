CATTO ENDS 5 YEAR DROUGHT IN LATE MODELS at North Florida Speedway

CATTO ENDS 5 YEAR DROUGHT IN LATE MODELS BEFORE APPROVING FANS AT NFS/ GARVER BRINGS” PINKIE” TO VICTORY HILL/ HANSFORD WINS NUMBER TWO OF SEASON/ RISNER IN OWN ZONE IN BOX STOCKS

Lake City, Florida

June 5, 2021

[A.J. ]

Those who believed in Team NFS Saturday night June 5th witnessed a night of racing with many surprises and some good down home hard racing.

While other tracks canceled their shows because of weather North Florida Speedway “hung in there” and pulled off a feat thanks to NFS staff, competitors and fans alike and all witnessed an entertaining evening.

St. Augustine, Florida’s Brandon Catto ##59 had not seen victory hill at NFS in more than 5 years due to reasons having to run a limited schedule but that all changed Saturday night as he “outdueled” Baldwin, Florida’s Wayne O’Neal #0 in a battle that showed only Live Oak, Florida’s David Markham #515 catching a peek during the feature to try and best the two with Catto winning the “Summer Sizzle 20” event a American Late Model Super Series non point event.

Markham would eventually finish second when O’Neal spun having to restart at the rear racing back to third place in the main late in the race.

Tampa, Florida’s Adam Boyd #6B would finish third, with JD Jeffers #72 fourth, and Steven Stratton #42 rounding out the top five.

They were followed by Dave Ponton #10X , Alan McKinney #52, Homer Leonard #4, Allen Cribbs #37 [DNS], and Bodee Stratton #30 [DNS].

Wayne O’Neal and Brandon Catto won the heats.

In Street Stocks Altha, Florida’s Brian Hansford #2 made the 3 and a half hour trip to NFS to win feature #2 of 2021 outdistancing second place Brad Nixon #119 running the race of his career being hounded by fellow Live Oaks racer Ethan Butts rounded out the top five after restarting from the rear late in the race.

Jonathan Crain #31 was sixth, followed by Timmy Harrell #50, Chris Pearce #3. Robert O’Neal #91, and Trey Fortner # 29.

Ethan Butts and Randall Boyette won the heat races.

Thunder Stocks held the prize for the largest car count of the night with 20 signed in and when it was over, Starke, Florida’s Jason Garver would bring the “Pink Lady” #01 known affectionately as “Pinkie” home with top prize after a spirited duel with second place runner Jacksonville’s Timmy Roach #44, third place Bubba Durbin #2B , and Dean Jarvis #73J finishing fourth. Seth Caudill #C1 was also in the battle until dropping out.

First time NFS runner Brian Grantham #8G would round out the top five, followed by Shane Taylor #82, John Warner #10W , Chris Rowe #23, Daniel Lewis #L55 , Charly Staats, #9AR , Timmy Hatcher #97, Scott Bulson #63, Chad Dishman #52, Doug Hughes #01, Clyde Shope #89, Shawn Creech #07, Budd Moore #93 and Seth Caudill #C1

Shane Taylor and Jason Garver won the heats.

The Box Stocks concluded the evening with their 12-lap feature and Wayne Risner brought the #911 home to a convincing win, followed by Buddy Spradley #2, Jonathan Wilks #8, Trey Spradley #0, Chris Pitts #1 /5-28-21 winner, Anthony Starner #51A rounded out the top five followed by, Daniel Starner #313, Chad Starner #44, Andrew Pendarvis #46, Seth Caudill Jr. #C2 , and John Windham #70 [DNS].

Seth Caudill Jr. and Buddy Spradley won the heat races.

June 12th will see the return of the 602 Late Models, along with Thunder Stocks, EMods , and Box Stocks.

Plan now to attend our July 3rd night of Independence event with the first “Freedom 30” a points event for the American Late Model Super Series paying 2500.00 to win along with 602 Late Models, Thunder Stocks and Box Stocks followed by our 12th annual “Summer Slam” event July 30th and 31st. Full details TBA.

[Photos by Chuck Privette]