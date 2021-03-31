Calling All Enduro Cars!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! For the BAD BUNNY 100 Plus $1,500 to Win Demo Derby

We need you all to bring out 40 Enduro cars or more so we can make track announcer live up to his end of his bet. Lets make Ryan announce the event in his Bunny Suit. Below is a Picture of what that may look like.

Its all most time for the Baddest race of the year is coming this Saturday at 7:30! the Bad Bunny Enduro is a no holds barred 100 lap race where the first driver to survive and cross the line first will take home a $2,500 Pay Day! You will not want to miss these American Made V6/V8 Warriors slugging it out on the high banks! Registration is now open and all drivers that pre-register will be entered for a chance to win a $500 gift card from Racing Electronics! Enduro, Demo Derby and Powder Puff drivers are eligible to pre-enter and you must be present to win the prize on race day! Register here: https://www.myracepass.com/tracks/1949/registrations/

Of course an Enduro Event wouldn’t be complete without a Demolition Derby and this is a big one! $1,500 to win with pay out to the top 3! Do you have an old full size car sitting around? Get it ready and maybe you could walk away with a nice Pay Day! This all take place on April 3rd as part of the Bad Bunny 100 event! Full Rules are available on our website. We want YOU to be part of the show! #badbunny100 #shorttrackracing #Enduro #demoderby

Tired of the cops harassing you every time you try to do a burn out in the street or your local grocery store parking lot? Bring what ever you have to the New Smyrna Speedway this Saturday night and have the front stretch all to your self to show off your burn out skills! Literally anything can participate, If you think you can burn it down BRING IT!!! #badbunny100 #burnout #racing