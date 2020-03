The Brandon Ford Wheel Man Series returned to action on Saturday night at Citrus County Speedway. It was another great Wheelman race with a stout field that saw Brooke Storer Bringing home the victory.

Victory photo is from Speedracer Photos (Tyler Sontag)

The top 5 were:

Brooke Storer

Brandon Morris

Matthew Green

Jeff Scofield

Jesse Henley

Video of the race below from Sunshine State Racing: