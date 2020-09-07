Brooke Storer Joins Hype Motorsports Marketing for the remainder of 2020 and 2021





September 7, 2020 – Brooke Storer is the latest driver to join the Hype Motorsports Marketing stable. The 2019 NASCAR Drive for Diversity driver, comes into the 2020 season with eight track championships, and more than 140 victories to her name. Storer has partnered with Hype Motorsports to further develop her brand and create new partnerships on and off the track.

Fans can look forward to seeing more engagement on social media networks, at track activation, and a new web store where they can purchase the latest gear that Brooke will be sporting at the racetrack each week. While partners will notice an increase in brand recognition, partnership development, and representation on and away from the racetrack.

If your brand is looking for the right partner, now is the right time to take a look at Brooke. With more than 21,000 followers on Facebook, 10,000 followers on Instagram, and 1,300 followers on Twitter, she has established herself as a fan favorite, and her brand is ever growing.

Brooke joins Hype Motorsports already a brand ambassador for national companies like PFC Brakes, Eibach Springs, Shady Rays, and Forward Bite, and brings expertly curated public relations and marketing training to your brand space.

If you’re interested in partnering with Brooke, please reach out to Allick Jorgensen, Hype Motorsports Director of Sales and Marketing at ajorgensen@hype-motorsports.com. With many partnership packages available, Hype Motorsports will tailor make the right experience for your brand.

– Hype Motorsports Press Release