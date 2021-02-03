Congratulations to our 2021 Winter Classic Presented by Naples Jeep Ram Champion, Brian Langford in “Rubber Duck”!

Thirty Years after his dad seals the Rubber Duck win Brian takes the team back to victory lane and Jumps in the Sippy hole. Congratulations to the team.

For more information check out the website: http://www.thefloridasportspark.com/

Interview with the Brian Before the races:

https://www.facebook.com/375135059613366/videos/2878998572335325

