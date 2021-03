Brey Holmes Wins Pro Truck 50 at Auburndale Speedway

Photos from Brey Holmes Facebook:







Brey Holmes takes home a big win on Saturday night at Auburndale Speedway in the Ace Wrecker/Kick Yo’ Butt Catering & The Brack Shack number 57 pro truck. It was a great battle between the top three truck as the put on a show for the fans. Brey and team are looking forward to the next race.

Top 3:

1. 57 Brey Holmes

2. 59x Becca Monopoli

3. 92 Brennon Plethcer

Clip From Brey Holmes in the Florida Pro truck Challenge Series race from Citrus:

Auburndale Full Results: