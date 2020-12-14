Brey Holmes Takes home the Win in the 15th Annual Bristol Family Charity Trucker Race

Photo Credit to Jim Jones Photography:

Brey Holmes a regular in the Florida Pro truck Challenge series has his his fair share of highs and lows this season, and at times seemed that luck was just not on his side. Through everything the 2020 racing season sent their way his team and family never gave up and battled at every race all year long. All the hard work payed off today when he crossed the line first to win the biggest pro truck race of the season the 15th annual Bristol Family Charity trucker 115. With 4 laps to go he made a clean pass on Cody McDuffie to secure the win. Brey was joined in victory Lane with his family and crew to celebrate the big win.

Complete finish below: