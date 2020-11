Brandon Morris wins the High Kick 99 at Citrus County Speedway in the Wheel Man Series race







Brandon Morris wins the High Kick 99.. He had an overall point total of 10 points (3rd, 5th, 2nd). He tied with Daniel Webster (6th, 1st, 3rd) but held the tie breaker of Highest Finish in Stage 3. Devin McLeod was 3rd.



Stage Winners were Jesse Henley, Daniel Webster and Devin McLeod. Brooke Storer set Fast Time





Photos by Tyler Sontag of Speedracer photos