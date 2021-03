Brandon Morris Wins Brandon Ford Wheelman Series openers and series sets sites to Crisp Motorsports Park

One of the best series in the State of Florida the Brandon Ford Wheelman Series got race number one of the year in the books on Saturday night at Auburndale Speedway. Brandon Morris took the win in the series in a hard fought battle for the win. The Next Series race is at Crisp Motorsports Park on April 10TH.

