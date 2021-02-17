Brandon Ford Wheel Man Series to kick off their 2021 Season at 4-17 Southern Speedway this weekend March 20, 2021

4-17 Southern Speedway and Events for round #1 of the 2021 wheelman series! We are very excited for this season with a few new tracks added on, we are expecting to have our biggest year yet! This Saturday night, Feb 20th the wheelman series will invadefor round #1 of the 2021 wheelman series! We are very excited for this season with a few new tracks added on, we are expecting to have our biggest year yet! Drivers and teams, don't forget to register for your chance to win a free tire given away during the drivers meeting. Registration is easy, send us your name and car # on here or give us a call at 800-882-7231. Stay tuned this week for a lot of exciting news!

Also on the Card will be:

This Saturday, February 20th – join us for the Wheelman Sportsman series, Pro Trucks, A-Modifieds, V8 Pure stocks, and Outlaw Modifieds. Tickets 2/20/21: Pits – $35/pp. Grandstands – $20/adult; $18 seniors, 1st responders, & Military (all w/ valid ID); $13 students 6-17; children 5 and under are free. Pits open 12pm, Grandstands open 4pm, Qualifying 6pm, Features 7pm. Bring your chair to sit on “The Hill” or pick your seat in the grandstands (prices the same for either option). Face masks are recommended, but are not required. 4-17 Southern Speedway is a family friendly venue where everybody is always welcome. Located 8655 Piper Rd, Punta Gorda, Fl 33982 ~ just off I-75 between exits 161 & 164, just across from the PG Airport. Fast, Fresh, Family Friendly racing Saturday Nights Under the Lights. Cash only, no outside food or beverages, no pets

About the Wheel Man Racing Series: