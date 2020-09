Brandon Ford Wheel Man Series invades 4-17 Southern Speedway this weekend

Plus Sunshine State racing will be in the house for full coverage all Weekend long come see us at the track and lets meet and say hello.





Wheelman Sportsman Series is back at 4-17 Southern Series this Saturday, September 19th. Also on schedule: Pro Trucks, A-Modifieds, Mini Stocks, & Thunder Trucks. Tickets September 19th: Pits- $35. Grandstands: Adults $20; Military, Seniors, & 1st Responders (all w/ valid ID) $18; Students (6-17 w/ valid ID) $13; Kids 5 & under are free. Pit gates open 12pm, Grandstand gates open 4pm, Qualifying 6pm, Racing action begins 7pm. 4-17 Southern Speedway is a family friendly venue where everybody is always welcome. Located at 8655 Piper Rd, Punta Gorda, Fl 33982 – off I75 between exits 161 & 164. Fast, Fresh, Family Friendly Fun. Racing Saturday Nights Under the Lights.