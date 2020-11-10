Brad Bowman Wins King of the Modifieds at Citrus County Speedway
In a classic battle for the win in which many tempers flared Brad Bowman took the win and rights of King of the Modifieds.
Brad Bowman interview:
LJ Grimm Interview:
Congrats to all of our WINNERS!
King of the Modifieds – #2 Brad Bowman
Mini Stocks – #35 Brayden Boardman
Pure Stocks – #153 Kyle Peters
Outlaw Street Stocks – 862 Dustin Dinkins
Full Modified race:
https://www.facebook.com/375135059613366/videos/2823232594666952/
