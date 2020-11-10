Brad Bowman Wins King of the Modifieds at Citrus County Speedway



In a classic battle for the win in which many tempers flared Brad Bowman took the win and rights of King of the Modifieds.

Brad Bowman interview:

Congrats to all of our WINNERS!

King of the Modifieds – #2 Brad Bowman

Mini Stocks – #35 Brayden Boardman

Pure Stocks – #153 Kyle Peters

Outlaw Street Stocks – 862 Dustin Dinkins

Full Modified race:

https://www.facebook.com/375135059613366/videos/2823232594666952/

