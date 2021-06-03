Blizzard Series kicks of this weekend at 5 Flags Speedway with a long list of Florida Drivers trying to lock in their spot for the Snowball Derby

This Weekend the blizzard series returns Friday night at 5 Flags Speedway and for the winner they lock in a spot into the starting field of the Snowball. There is a good list of Florida drivers all trying to get the win and their starting spot. SO far there are 32 drivers entered into the race this weekend.

Tonight is practice night and the race takes place on Friday.

A parking lot full of haulers, ready to park for tonight’s practice. Tomorrow night Deep South Cranes Blizzard Series Race #1