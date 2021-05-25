Bill Bigley Sr. Memorial Winner and Start Money announced for this years race at 4-17 Southern Speedway on 11/27/2021

On Behalf of 4-17 Southern Speedway (Joe and Janet), the Bigley Family, Sunshine State Racing and Karnac.com we would like to announce the general details and Winning and start money for the Bill Bigley Sr. Memorial 128 on 11/27/201 at the 4-17 Southern Speedway.

This Years Bill Bigley Sr. Memorial 128 will Pay $15,000 to win $1,000 to start, rest of pay out will be announced soon.

Billy Bigley Jr. announcing this on the Sunshine State Racing Recap Show:

Improvements planned for this year golf carts to help transport fans to the track from parking.

Sponsorship opportunities available for this race call Robert at 863-990-3564 or email rohll19@aol.com