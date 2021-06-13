Bill Bigley Sr. Memorial 128 Super Late Models on 11/27/2021 at 4-17 Southern Speedway and Events now $20,000 to win and $1,000 to start

For Immediate Release:

Bill Bigley Sr. Memorial Winner and Start Money announced for this years race at 4-17 Southern Speedway on 11/27/2021

On Behalf of 4-17 Southern Speedway (Joe and Janet), the Bigley Family, Sunshine State Racing and Karnac.com we would like to announce the general details and Winning and start money for the Bill Bigley Sr. Memorial 128 on 11/27/201 at the 4-17 Southern Speedway.

This Years Bill Bigley Sr. Memorial 128 will Pay $20,000 to win $1,000 to start, rest of pay out will be announced soon. Ricky Brooks will be tech director for this event.

Improvements planned for this year golf carts to help transport fans to the track from parking.

More Information to come soon stay tuned to Karnac.com and Sunshine State racing on Facebook

If you have questions or want to add your name to the entry list Contact 4-17 Southern Speedway, message Sunshine State Racing or you can Call or e-mail Robert Howell at 863-990-3564 or Rohll19@aol.com or e-mail Jennifer Brinson @Jennifer@karnac.com

Laps will be on sales soon with all money going to the drivers

Link to event page:

https://fb.me/e/1pQeMbna3

Early Entry List:

Names wont be added to the list unless you contact one of the groups above putting on the event. If your coming please let us know.