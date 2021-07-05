Bill Bigley Sr. Memorial 128 entry listed updated as of 7/5/2021

 

 

Updated entry list as of 7/5/2021 for the Bil Bigley Sr. Memorial 128 $20,000 to win and $1,000 to Start Super Late Model Race at 4-17 Southern Speedway on November 27th 2021.

 

 

Pos Car # Driver Home Town Sponsor
1 0 Anthony Cataldi Inverness, FL
2 03 George Gorham Jr Lakeland, Fl Blackburn’s BBQ
3 07 Jeff Scofield Plant City, FL Choo Choo Lawn Equipment
4 1 Mike Garvey Pensacolaa, Fl Blackburn’s BBQ
5 2 Raymond Klappert Davie, FL
6 4 Travis Wilson Bartow, FL
7 M5 Matt McCrary Lakeland, Fl Ace Wrecker Service
8 6 Eric White Monee, Illinois
9 7 Mike Bresnahan LeCanto, FL M Powers Construction
10 8 Chase Lovelady Lakeland, Fl Racecar Engineering
11 11 David Weaver Miami, FL
12 14 Mario Maresca Ft Lauderdale, FL MESA
13 14 D Chris Davidson Friendswood, Texas Davidson Electric
14 15 Sean LeMaster Naples, Fl LeMaster’s Insurance Agency
15 17 Nick Neri Palmetto, Fl Martin Jewelers
16 18 Nick Neri Racing Martin Jewelers
17 18 Don Mahaffey Jr Dayton, OH
18 20 Anthony Sergi Orlando, FL
19 21 Brandon Anderson Lakeland, FL Power Only INC.
20 28 Dylan Bigley Naples, Fl Bigley Motorsports
21 30 Jesse Dutilly Sarasota, Fl Carbone – Integrity Transmission
22 37 Michael Goddard Ft. Myers, Fl National Roofing INC.
23 40 To Be Named Later Napels, FL The Band is Back Together pit crew
24 41 Hayden Sprague Michigan
25 45 Rich Bickle Wisconson T1 Racing
26 47 Keith Zavel Citrus County, FL
27 58 John Coffman Live Oak, Fl Industrial Painting Service and Strutmaster.com
28 58C Cody Coffman Live Oak, Fl Industrial Painting Service and Strutmaster.com
29 51 Michael Atwell Naples, Fl Universal Transmissions
30 59 Dustin Dunn Charlotte, NC Dunn Motorsports
31 61 Jordan Richardson Ozona, FL  Prestige Racing & Development
32 64 Patrick Staropoli Miami, FL Palm Beach Tatical
33 66 Daniel Webster Brooksville, FL Webster Race Cars
34 67 Colin Allman Plant City, FL Racecar Engineering
35 74 Corey Crisafulli Fort Myers, FL County Waste
36 78 Wally Smith Fort Myers, FL Industrial Painting Service and Strutmaster.com
37 82 Chris McIntyre Davie, FL McIntyre racing
38 69 Michael Hinde Hernando, FL Mike Scott Plumbing
39 77 Jonny Kay Davie, FL A Best Forklifts
40 84 Wayne Anderson Inverness, FL Mike Scott Plumbing
41 94 Keith Roggen Lakeland, FL
42 96 John Nutley Cape Coral, Fl
43 97 Grant Thormeier Lakeland, FL Grant Thormeier Racing