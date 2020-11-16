Bill Bigley Sr Memorial 128 11/28/2020 at 4-17 Southern Speedway updated information 11/16/2020
Here is all the latest updates you will need to know as we get closer to the race. Will update as often as I can.
Check us out for more current information on Facebook at Sunshine State Racing
Laps For Sale:
Laps for Sale and what Laps are left anyone wanting to buy laps contact us on facebook messenger at Sunshine state racing or e-mail Jennifer@karnac.com or Robert@karnac.com or call 863-990-3564
Lap Sponsors for the Bigley Memorial on 11/28 4-17 Southern Speedway and Events
We are doing it a little different this year to benefit all drivers. Laps 1-128 are available, You can choose any amount for the lap and let us know what place you want it to go to on that lap.
(example: Lap 100, Brinson Family, 10th place $50.00)
This way the money goes thru the field of drivers. Money needs to be paid as soon as possible by cash, check, venmo.
Make sure to comment lap #, amount, what place, and how you want it listed, (in memory of, company name, your name, etc)
Lap _ Amount $_ Place _ Name of Lap __
Also looking for :
Hard charger award: Shadow Graphics $100 and a Custom Set of Numbers,
Fast qualifier award: $200 — Jerry Gilbert
Longest Tow award: Mike Lemaster$100
Hard luck award-Heaven’s Best Carpet Cleaning $100, Jerry Gilbert
Best Appearing Car– $100 Jerry Gilbert and certificate and fre picture from Speed Racer Photos
1. Karnac $10 for 27th place
2. Bigley Family Lap Griffis Pools 5th place 100 also In Memory of Tommy/Blake 20.00
3.
4.
5.
6.
7.
8.
9.
10.
11. Britney Pattie
12. Fred Hansen $25.00 leader
13.
14.
15. LeMaster’s Insurance $50 for 28th Place
16.
17.
18.
19.
20. Dodson Family Racing, $20 to position 20
21. Devin McLeod $50 5th place
22.
23.
24.
25. LJ Grimm $ 50 to leader
26.
27.
28. Sunshine State racing $20 for 28th place/ $200 10th place In Memory of Bill Bigley Sr.
29.
30.
31.
32.
33.
34.
35.
36. National Roofing and FSG $10 to leader, 5th place and last place lead lap
37. National Roofing and FSG $10 to leader, 5th place and last place lead lap
38. National Roofing and FSG $10 to leader, 5th place and last place lead lap
39. National Roofing and FSG $10 to leader, 5th place and last place lead lap
40. National Roofing and FSG $10 to leader, 5th place and last place lead lap
41.
42.
43.
44.
45. $200 15th place In Memory of Sadie Rose Gilbert
46.
47.
48.
49.
50.
51.
52.
53.
54.
55.
56.
57.
58.
59.
60.
61.
62.
63.
64.
65.
66.
67.
68.
69.Affordable Screen Printing and Embroidery $50 to last place
70.
71.
72. LJ Grimm $50 to leader
73. $200 20th place In Memory of Joe Gilbert
74.
75.
76.
77.
78.
79.
80. Ronny & Kayla Roop $25.00 8th place
81.
82.
83.
84. National Roofing and FSG $10 to leader, 5th place and last place lead lap
85.
86. National Roofing and FSG $10 to leader, 5th place and last place lead lap
87. Brent Edmunds Racing leader $40.00
88.
89.
90.
91.
92. ProTruck 92 Brennon Pletcher and Security Fence $92 places 9th and 2nd
93.
94.
95.
96.
97.
98. Richard and Patty Brinson $20, 10th place
99.
100.
101.
102.
103.
104.
105.
106.
107.
108.
109.
110.
111.
112.
113.
114.
115.
116.
117.
118.
119.
120.
121.
122.
123.
124.
125.
126.
127.$10 for 4th place and $10 for 6th place Dennis Burgeson/Oval Track News
128. Karnac $10 for 11th place
Expected Entry List:
Entry List:
Dylan Bigley
Micheal Goddard
Michael Atwell
Jesse Dutilly
Keith Roggen
Devin Mcloud
Sean LeMaster
Chase Lovelady
Cody Coffman
Jeff Firestine
Josh Todd
Trey Bayne
Anthony Sergi
Jeff Scofield
Mike Bresnahan
Nick Neri
Dustin Dunn
Randy Anderson
Ricky Anderson
David Weaver
Colin Allman
Brandon Anderson
Scot Walters
Raymond Klappert
Jony Kay
Michael Hinde
John Nutley
Steve Dorer
TJ Duke
Daniel Webster
Jared Irvan
Anthony Cataldi
#82 David McIntyre LLC Driver ??
Patrick Staropoli
Wayne Anderson
Hayden Sprauge
Josh Williams ( Xfinity Driver of the 92)
Possible or Probable ( Have expressed interest or said they are trying to make the show)
Stephen Nasse
Daniel Keene Jr.
Scott Grossenbacher
WILL You add your name to the list ???????
FULL PAY OUT:
Payout below:
1. 10.000
2. 5,000
3. 3,500
4. 3,000
5. 2,500
6. 2,200
7. 2,000
8. 1,800
9. 1,500
10. 1,200
11. 1000
12. 900
13 through the field 800
What a pay out not sure we have ever seen a Super Late Model Purse pay $1,200 for 10th.
This will all take Place at 4-17 Southern Speedway on 11/28/2020.
Be sure and come out and celebrate the life of a great man and family.
Laps to be sold Starting this week. Reach out to Robert Howell or Jennifer Brinson for laps. the way Laps will work will be you pick the lap, the amount of money you want to give $10 or more and you pick the position you want it to be paid to. We want to thank Britney Pattie for the help with the scoring for Lap money.
Information for after practice party coming soon.
For Moore information call 863-990-3564 or e-mail Robert@karnac.com