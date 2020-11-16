Bill Bigley Sr Memorial 128 11/28/2020 at 4-17 Southern Speedway updated information 11/16/2020



Here is all the latest updates you will need to know as we get closer to the race. Will update as often as I can.



As Always Check us out for more current information on Facebook at Sunshine State Racing





Laps For Sale:



Laps for sale and what is sold:

Laps for Sale and what Laps are left anyone wanting to buy laps contact us on facebook messenger at Sunshine state racing or e-mail Jennifer@karnac.com or Robert@karnac.com or call 863-990-3564

Lap Sponsors for the Bigley Memorial on 11/28 4-17 Southern Speedway and Events

We are doing it a little different this year to benefit all drivers. Laps 1-128 are available, You can choose any amount for the lap and let us know what place you want it to go to on that lap.

(example: Lap 100, Brinson Family, 10th place $50.00)

This way the money goes thru the field of drivers. Money needs to be paid as soon as possible by cash, check, venmo.

Make sure to comment lap #, amount, what place, and how you want it listed, (in memory of, company name, your name, etc)

Lap _ Amount $_ Place _ Name of Lap __

Also looking for :

Hard charger award: Shadow Graphics $100 and a Custom Set of Numbers,

Fast qualifier award: $200 — Jerry Gilbert

Longest Tow award: Mike Lemaster$100

Hard luck award-Heaven’s Best Carpet Cleaning $100, Jerry Gilbert

Best Appearing Car– $100 Jerry Gilbert and certificate and fre picture from Speed Racer Photos

1. Karnac $10 for 27th place

2. Bigley Family Lap Griffis Pools 5th place 100 also In Memory of Tommy/Blake 20.00

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11. Britney Pattie

12. Fred Hansen $25.00 leader

13.

14.

15. LeMaster’s Insurance $50 for 28th Place

16.

17.

18.

19.

20. Dodson Family Racing, $20 to position 20

21. Devin McLeod $50 5th place

22.

23.

24.

25. LJ Grimm $ 50 to leader

26.

27.

28. Sunshine State racing $20 for 28th place/ $200 10th place In Memory of Bill Bigley Sr.

29.

30.

31.

32.

33.

34.

35.

36. National Roofing and FSG $10 to leader, 5th place and last place lead lap

37. National Roofing and FSG $10 to leader, 5th place and last place lead lap

38. National Roofing and FSG $10 to leader, 5th place and last place lead lap

39. National Roofing and FSG $10 to leader, 5th place and last place lead lap

40. National Roofing and FSG $10 to leader, 5th place and last place lead lap

41.

42.

43.

44.

45. $200 15th place In Memory of Sadie Rose Gilbert

46.

47.

48.

49.

50.

51.

52.

53.

54.

55.

56.

57.

58.

59.

60.

61.

62.

63.

64.

65.

66.

67.

68.

69.Affordable Screen Printing and Embroidery $50 to last place

70.

71.

72. LJ Grimm $50 to leader

73. $200 20th place In Memory of Joe Gilbert

74.

75.

76.

77.

78.

79.

80. Ronny & Kayla Roop $25.00 8th place

81.

82.

83.

84. National Roofing and FSG $10 to leader, 5th place and last place lead lap

85.

86. National Roofing and FSG $10 to leader, 5th place and last place lead lap

87. Brent Edmunds Racing leader $40.00

88.

89.

90.

91.

92. ProTruck 92 Brennon Pletcher and Security Fence $92 places 9th and 2nd

93.

94.

95.

96.

97.

98. Richard and Patty Brinson $20, 10th place

99.

100.

101.

102.

103.

104.

105.

106.

107.

108.

109.

110.

111.

112.

113.

114.

115.

116.

117.

118.

119.

120.

121.

122.

123.

124.

125.

126.

127.$10 for 4th place and $10 for 6th place Dennis Burgeson/Oval Track News

128. Karnac $10 for 11th place





Expected Entry List:



Entry List:





Dylan Bigley



Micheal Goddard



Michael Atwell



Jesse Dutilly



Keith Roggen



Devin Mcloud



Sean LeMaster



Chase Lovelady



Cody Coffman



Jeff Firestine



Josh Todd



Trey Bayne



Anthony Sergi



Jeff Scofield



Mike Bresnahan



Nick Neri



Dustin Dunn



Randy Anderson



Ricky Anderson



David Weaver



Colin Allman



Brandon Anderson



Scot Walters



Raymond Klappert



Jony Kay



Michael Hinde



John Nutley



Steve Dorer



TJ Duke



Daniel Webster



Jared Irvan



Anthony Cataldi



#82 David McIntyre LLC Driver ??



Patrick Staropoli



Wayne Anderson

Hayden Sprauge

Josh Williams ( Xfinity Driver of the 92)







Possible or Probable ( Have expressed interest or said they are trying to make the show)





Stephen Nasse



Daniel Keene Jr.



Scott Grossenbacher

WILL You add your name to the list ???????

FULL PAY OUT:

Payout below:

1. 10.000

2. 5,000

3. 3,500

4. 3,000

5. 2,500

6. 2,200

7. 2,000

8. 1,800

9. 1,500

10. 1,200

11. 1000

12. 900

13 through the field 800

What a pay out not sure we have ever seen a Super Late Model Purse pay $1,200 for 10th.

This will all take Place at 4-17 Southern Speedway on 11/28/2020.

Be sure and come out and celebrate the life of a great man and family.

Laps to be sold Starting this week. Reach out to Robert Howell or Jennifer Brinson for laps. the way Laps will work will be you pick the lap, the amount of money you want to give $10 or more and you pick the position you want it to be paid to. We want to thank Britney Pattie for the help with the scoring for Lap money.

Information for after practice party coming soon.

For Moore information call 863-990-3564 or e-mail Robert@karnac.com