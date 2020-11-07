Bill Bigley Sr. 128 Memorial updated information as of 11/7/2020 at 4-17 Southern Speedway 10k to win and $800 to start:





Billy Bigley Sr 128 Super Late Model Memorial – November 27 – 28, 2020: $10,000 to win….$800 to start Rules, schedule, and pertinent information is now available on the website @ www.417southernspeedway.com. Any questions regarding rules package or schedule should be directed to Joe Gentry or Ricky Brooks. A limited number of sponsorship opportunities are available. If you are interested in sponsoring this event, or “purchasing laps” – please contact Robert Howell @ 863-990-354



Interview with Billy Bigley Jr.:







Entry List:





Dylan Bigley



Micheal Goddard



Michael Atwell



Jesse Dutilly



Keith Roggen



Devin Mcloud



Sean LeMaster



Chase Lovelady



Cody Coffman



Jeff Firestine



Josh Todd



Trey Bayne



Anthony Sergi



Jeff Scofield



Mike Bresnahan



Nick Neri



Dustin Dunn



Randy Anderson



Ricky Anderson



David Weaver



Colin Allman



Brandon Anderson



Scot Walters



Raymond Klappert



Jony Kay



Michael Hinde



John Nutley



Steve Dorer



TJ Duke



Daniel Webster



Jared Irvan



Anthony Cataldi



#82 David McIntyre LLC Driver ??



Patrick Staropoli



Wayne Anderson











Possible or Probable ( Have expressed interest or said they are trying to make the show)



Bubba Pollard



Hayden Sprauge



Stephen Nasse



Daniel Keene Jr.



Scott Grossenbacher



Laps for sale and what is sold:

Laps for Sale and what Laps are left anyone wanting to buy laps contact us on facebook messenger at Sunshine state racing or e-mail Jennifer@karnac.com or Robert@karnac.com or call 863-990-3564



Lap Sponsors for the Bigley Memorial on 11/28 4-17 Southern Speedway and Events

We are doing it a little different this year to benefit all drivers. Laps 1-128 are available, You can choose any amount for the lap and let us know what place you want it to go to on that lap.

(example: Lap 100, Brinson Family, 10th place $50.00)

This way the money goes thru the field of drivers. Money needs to be paid as soon as possible by cash, check, venmo.

Make sure to comment lap #, amount, what place, and how you want it listed, (in memory of, company name, your name, etc)

Lap __ Amount $__ Place __ Name of Lap ___

Also looking for :

Hard charger award: Shadow Graphics $100 and a Custom Set of Numbers, $200 — Jerry Gilbert

Fast qualifier award: $200 — Jerry Gilbert

Longest Tow award: Mike Lemaster$100

Hard luck award

1. Karnac $10 for 27th place

2. Bigley Family Lap Griffis Pools 5th place 100 also In Memory of Tommy/Blake 20.00

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11. Britney Pattie

12.

13.

14.

15. LeMaster’s Insurance $50 for 28th Place

16.

17.

18.

19.

20. Dodson Family Racing, $20 to position 20

21.

22.

23.

24.

25. LJ Grimm $ 50 to leader

26.

27.

28. Sunshine State racing $20 for 28th place/ $200 10th place In Memory of Bill Bigley Sr.

29.

30.

31.

32.

33.

34.

35.

36. National Roofing and FSG $10 to leader, 5th place and last place lead lap

37. National Roofing and FSG $10 to leader, 5th place and last place lead lap

38. National Roofing and FSG $10 to leader, 5th place and last place lead lap

39. National Roofing and FSG $10 to leader, 5th place and last place lead lap

40. National Roofing and FSG $10 to leader, 5th place and last place lead lap

41.

42.

43.

44.

45. $200 15th place In Memory of Sadie Rose Gilbert

46.

47.

48.

49.

50.

51.

52.

53.

54.

55.

56.

57.

58.

59.

60.

61.

62.

63.

64.

65.

66.

67.

68.

69.Affordable Screen Printing and Embroidery $50 to last place

70.

71.

72. LJ Grimm $50 to leader

73. $200 20th place In Memory of Joe Gilbert

74.

75.

76.

77.

78.

79.

80.

81.

82.

83.

84. National Roofing and FSG $10 to leader, 5th place and last place lead lap

85.

86. National Roofing and FSG $10 to leader, 5th place and last place lead lap

87.

88.

89.

90.

91.

92.

93.

94.

95.

96.

97.

98. Richard and Patty Brinson $20, 10th place

99.

100.

101.

102.

103.

104.

105.

106.

107.

108.

109.

110.

111.

112.

113.

114.

115.

116.

117.

118.

119.

120.

121.

122.

123.

124.

125.

126.

127.$10 for 4th place and $10 for 6th place Dennis Burgeson/Oval Track News

128. Karnac $10 for 11th place

Full Pay Out: