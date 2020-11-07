Bill Bigley Sr. 128 Memorial updated information as of 11/7/2020 at 4-17 Southern Speedway 10k to win and $800 to start

Bill Bigley Sr. 128 Memorial updated information as of 11/7/2020 at 4-17 Southern Speedway 10k to win and $800 to start:

Billy Bigley Sr 128 Super Late Model Memorial – November 27 – 28, 2020: $10,000 to win….$800 to start
Rules, schedule, and pertinent information is now available on the website @ www.417southernspeedway.com. Any questions regarding rules package or schedule should be directed to Joe Gentry or Ricky Brooks. A limited number of sponsorship opportunities are available. If you are interested in sponsoring this event, or “purchasing laps” – please contact Robert Howell @ 863-990-354
 


Interview with Billy Bigley Jr.:

 




Entry List:


Dylan Bigley

Micheal Goddard

Michael Atwell

Jesse Dutilly

Keith Roggen

Devin Mcloud

Sean LeMaster

Chase Lovelady

Cody Coffman

Jeff Firestine

Josh Todd

Trey Bayne

Anthony Sergi

Jeff Scofield

Mike Bresnahan

Nick Neri

Dustin Dunn

Randy Anderson

Ricky Anderson

David Weaver

Colin Allman

Brandon Anderson

Scot Walters

Raymond Klappert

Jony Kay

Michael Hinde

John Nutley

Steve Dorer

TJ Duke

Daniel Webster

Jared Irvan

Anthony Cataldi

#82 David McIntyre LLC Driver ??

Patrick Staropoli

Wayne Anderson





Possible or Probable ( Have expressed interest or said they are trying to make the show)

Bubba Pollard

Hayden Sprauge

Stephen Nasse

Daniel Keene Jr.

Scott Grossenbacher

 


Laps for sale and what is sold:

Laps for Sale and what Laps are left anyone wanting to buy laps contact us on facebook messenger at Sunshine state racing or e-mail Jennifer@karnac.com or Robert@karnac.com or call 863-990-3564


Lap Sponsors for the Bigley Memorial on 11/28 4-17 Southern Speedway and Events
We are doing it a little different this year to benefit all drivers. Laps 1-128 are available, You can choose any amount for the lap and let us know what place you want it to go to on that lap.
(example: Lap 100, Brinson Family, 10th place $50.00)
This way the money goes thru the field of drivers. Money needs to be paid as soon as possible by cash, check, venmo.
Make sure to comment lap #, amount, what place, and how you want it listed, (in memory of, company name, your name, etc)
Lap __ Amount $__ Place __ Name of Lap ___
Also looking for :
Hard charger award: Shadow Graphics $100 and a Custom Set of Numbers, $200 — Jerry Gilbert
Fast qualifier award: $200 — Jerry Gilbert
Longest Tow award: Mike Lemaster$100
Hard luck award
1. Karnac $10 for 27th place
2. Bigley Family Lap Griffis Pools 5th place 100 also In Memory of Tommy/Blake 20.00
3.
4.
5.
6.
7.
8.
9.
10.
11. Britney Pattie
12.
13.
14.
15. LeMaster’s Insurance $50 for 28th Place
16.
17.
18.
19.
20. Dodson Family Racing, $20 to position 20
21.
22.
23.
24.
25. LJ Grimm $ 50 to leader
26.
27.
28. Sunshine State racing $20 for 28th place/ $200 10th place In Memory of Bill Bigley Sr.
29.
30.
31.
32.
33.
34.
35.
36. National Roofing and FSG $10 to leader, 5th place and last place lead lap
37. National Roofing and FSG $10 to leader, 5th place and last place lead lap
38. National Roofing and FSG $10 to leader, 5th place and last place lead lap
39. National Roofing and FSG $10 to leader, 5th place and last place lead lap
40. National Roofing and FSG $10 to leader, 5th place and last place lead lap
41.
42.
43.
44.
45. $200 15th place In Memory of Sadie Rose Gilbert
46.
47.
48.
49.
50.
51.
52.
53.
54.
55.
56.
57.
58.
59.
60.
61.
62.
63.
64.
65.
66.
67.
68.
69.Affordable Screen Printing and Embroidery $50 to last place
70.
71.
72. LJ Grimm $50 to leader
73. $200 20th place In Memory of Joe Gilbert
74.
75.
76.
77.
78.
79.
80.
81.
82.
83.
84. National Roofing and FSG $10 to leader, 5th place and last place lead lap
85.
86. National Roofing and FSG $10 to leader, 5th place and last place lead lap
87.
88.
89.
90.
91.
92.
93.
94.
95.
96.
97.
98. Richard and Patty Brinson $20, 10th place
99.
100.
101.
102.
103.
104.
105.
106.
107.
108.
109.
110.
111.
112.
113.
114.
115.
116.
117.
118.
119.
120.
121.
122.
123.
124.
125.
126.
127.$10 for 4th place and $10 for 6th place Dennis Burgeson/Oval Track News
128. Karnac $10 for 11th place

 

Full Pay Out:

 

Bill Bigley Sr. Memorial 128 Payout announced for 11/28/2020 at 4-17 Southern Speedway

Last Month the full payout for the Bill Bigley Sr. Memorial 128 lap super late model race schedule for 11/28/2020 was announced and is to be one of the largest in the state of Florida for 2020. with $10,000 to win $800 to start.

All who Knew Bill Sr. knew he was all about the racer and cared more about start money than he did the payout to win. He always said that there is only one winner but lot’s of guys trying to put on a show.

With that Said the 5th annual race in his honor has one of the largest payout’s and start money of any super later model race in Florida for 2020

Payout below:

1. 10.000
2. 5,000
3. 3,500
4. 3,000
5. 2,500
6. 2,200
7. 2,000
8. 1,800
9. 1,500
10. 1,200
11. 1000
12. 900
13 through the field 800



What a pay out not sure we have ever seen a Super Late Model Purse pay $1,200 for 10th.

This will all take Place at 4-17 Southern Speedway on 11/28/2020.

Be sure and come out and celebrate the life of a great man and family.

Laps to be sold Starting this week. Reach out to Robert Howell or Jennifer Brinson for laps. the way Laps will work will be you pick the lap, the amount of money you want to give $10 or more and you pick the position you want it to be paid to. We want to thank Britney Pattie for the help with the scoring for Lap money.

We are also looking for sponsors for the following contingency prizes.

Fast Qualifier award
Hard Charger award
Hard Luck award
Half way leader award
Longest Tow Award


Thank you all for supporting this race and let us know if there are any questions

 
 
