Bill Bigley Sr. 128 Memorial updated information as of 11/7/2020 at 4-17 Southern Speedway 10k to win and $800 to start:
Interview with Billy Bigley Jr.:
Entry List:
Dylan Bigley
Micheal Goddard
Michael Atwell
Jesse Dutilly
Keith Roggen
Devin Mcloud
Sean LeMaster
Chase Lovelady
Cody Coffman
Jeff Firestine
Josh Todd
Trey Bayne
Anthony Sergi
Jeff Scofield
Mike Bresnahan
Nick Neri
Dustin Dunn
Randy Anderson
Ricky Anderson
David Weaver
Colin Allman
Brandon Anderson
Scot Walters
Raymond Klappert
Jony Kay
Michael Hinde
John Nutley
Steve Dorer
TJ Duke
Daniel Webster
Jared Irvan
Anthony Cataldi
#82 David McIntyre LLC Driver ??
Patrick Staropoli
Wayne Anderson
Possible or Probable ( Have expressed interest or said they are trying to make the show)
Bubba Pollard
Hayden Sprauge
Stephen Nasse
Daniel Keene Jr.
Scott Grossenbacher
Laps for sale and what is sold:
Laps for Sale and what Laps are left anyone wanting to buy laps contact us on facebook messenger at Sunshine state racing or e-mail Jennifer@karnac.com or Robert@karnac.com or call 863-990-3564
Lap Sponsors for the Bigley Memorial on 11/28 4-17 Southern Speedway and Events
We are doing it a little different this year to benefit all drivers. Laps 1-128 are available, You can choose any amount for the lap and let us know what place you want it to go to on that lap.
(example: Lap 100, Brinson Family, 10th place $50.00)
This way the money goes thru the field of drivers. Money needs to be paid as soon as possible by cash, check, venmo.
Make sure to comment lap #, amount, what place, and how you want it listed, (in memory of, company name, your name, etc)
Lap __ Amount $__ Place __ Name of Lap ___
Also looking for :
Hard charger award: Shadow Graphics $100 and a Custom Set of Numbers, $200 — Jerry Gilbert
Fast qualifier award: $200 — Jerry Gilbert
Longest Tow award: Mike Lemaster$100
Hard luck award
1. Karnac $10 for 27th place
2. Bigley Family Lap Griffis Pools 5th place 100 also In Memory of Tommy/Blake 20.00
11. Britney Pattie
15. LeMaster’s Insurance $50 for 28th Place
20. Dodson Family Racing, $20 to position 20
28. Sunshine State racing $20 for 28th place/ $200 10th place In Memory of Bill Bigley Sr.
36. National Roofing and FSG $10 to leader, 5th place and last place lead lap
37. National Roofing and FSG $10 to leader, 5th place and last place lead lap
38. National Roofing and FSG $10 to leader, 5th place and last place lead lap
39. National Roofing and FSG $10 to leader, 5th place and last place lead lap
40. National Roofing and FSG $10 to leader, 5th place and last place lead lap
45. $200 15th place In Memory of Sadie Rose Gilbert
69.Affordable Screen Printing and Embroidery $50 to last place
72. LJ Grimm $50 to leader
73. $200 20th place In Memory of Joe Gilbert
84. National Roofing and FSG $10 to leader, 5th place and last place lead lap
86. National Roofing and FSG $10 to leader, 5th place and last place lead lap
98. Richard and Patty Brinson $20, 10th place
127.$10 for 4th place and $10 for 6th place Dennis Burgeson/Oval Track News
128. Karnac $10 for 11th place
Full Pay Out: