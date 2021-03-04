Bigley Goes takes Back to back wins to open the 2021 Season in Late Models at 4-17 Southern Speedway







No the headline is not a blast from the past, and we know when a lot of you read this you thinking it was the early 2000’s and you were getting ready to read a story about Billy Bigley Jr. But it is now 2021 and Dylan Bigley is taking the family name back to victory lane in his new Fury Chassis. Dylan this year has went old school with the look of the car back to the basics his dad used to drive and the plain black with numbers that his Grandfather loved, and it is paying off with wins for the small family team. Late nights in the family shop and having the help of the small group of family and friends is paying off for Dylan in 2021.

Dylan has opened the season with a great run at Showtime speedway and now two wins in a row at 4-17 Southern Speedway in Punta Gorda, FL.

4-17 Southern Speedway Results:

4-17 Southern Speedway

February 27, 2021

Race Results

Super Late Model

Qualifying

1. 64 Patrick Staropoli 14.548

2. 28 Dylan Bigley 14.709

3. 86 Wayne Anderson 14.714

4. 27 Cody Krucker 14.724

5. 53 Boris Jurkovic 14.742

6. 15 Sean LeMaster 14.829

7. 96 John Nutley 14.863

8. 6 Eric White 14.905

9. 13 Steve Gill 14.932

10. 94 Keith Roggen 15.008

11. 18 Steven King 15.032

12. 21 Brandon Anderson 15.093

13. 24 Jamie King 15.284

14. 11 David Weaver 15.414

15. 1 Brian Dorer 15.457

16. 22 David King DNQ

17. 69 Michael Hinde DNQ

Feature 100 Laps

1. 28 Dylan Bigley

2. 86 Wayne Anderson

3. 53 Boris Jurkovic

4. 27 Cody Krucker

5. 13 Stever Gill

6. 6 Eric White

7. 96 John Nutley

8. 18 Steven King

9. 64 Patrick Staropoli

10. 21 Brandon Anderson

11. 22 David King

12. 94 Keith Roggen

13. 15 Sean LeMaster

14. 11 David Weaver

15. 24 Jamie King

16. 1 Brian Dorer

17. 69 Michael Hinde-DNS

Video of end of race:

https://www.facebook.com/375135059613366/videos/2523983264574618