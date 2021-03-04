Bigley Goes takes Back to back wins to open the 2021 Season in Late Models at 4-17 Southern Speedway
No the headline is not a blast from the past, and we know when a lot of you read this you thinking it was the early 2000’s and you were getting ready to read a story about Billy Bigley Jr. But it is now 2021 and Dylan Bigley is taking the family name back to victory lane in his new Fury Chassis. Dylan this year has went old school with the look of the car back to the basics his dad used to drive and the plain black with numbers that his Grandfather loved, and it is paying off with wins for the small family team. Late nights in the family shop and having the help of the small group of family and friends is paying off for Dylan in 2021.
Dylan has opened the season with a great run at Showtime speedway and now two wins in a row at 4-17 Southern Speedway in Punta Gorda, FL.
Interview with Dylan after the race:
4-17 Southern Speedway Results: