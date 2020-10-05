

BG Southern Sprint car Shootout Series Returns to 4-17 Southern Speedway this weekend

Come out this weekend and see if John Inman can win 4 in a row or if Traveling Troy DeCaire can break his streak.



4-17 Southern Speedway is back in action this Saturday, October 10th. A night of wheel to wheel battles with: the Street Stock Battle Royale 100 lap segment race, Southern Series Winged Sprint cars, TQ Midgets, V8 Bombers, & Outlaw Modifieds. Tickets 10/10/20: Pits- $35. Grandstands: $20 adults; $18 seniors, Military, & 1st Responders (all w/ valid ID); $13 students 6-17 (w/ valid ID). Pit gates open 12pm, Grand stand gates open 4pm, Qualifying & heat laps at 6pm, and racing actions begins at 7pm. Face masks are recommended – but are not required. 4-17 Southern Speedway is a family friendly venue ~ where everybody is always welcome. Located: 8655 Piper Rd, Punta Gorda, Fl 33982. Just off I-75 between exits 164 & 161, across from the PG Airport. Fast, Fresh, Family Friendly Racing Saturday Nights, Under the Lights!!